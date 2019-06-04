Cancer Bats announce run of August tour dates

Cancer Bats have announced a run of shows around their appearance at this year’s Bloodstock Open Air.

The band will kick off the tour at Guildford’s Boileroom on August 4 and conclude with a performance on August 14 at Oxford’s O2 Academy 2. Cancer Bats will take to the stage at Bloodstock on August 10.

Vocalist Liam Cormier says: “It’s summer festival season! We’re excited to play some big ol’ bangers, but here’s the thing – we really only book these festivals to give you all an excuse to rage all our favourite small towns!

"These shows are going to be nuts. Let’s get sweaty! Let’s get wild! Let’s tear these shows up!"

Cancer Bats will be joined on the road by Incite.

Their frontman Richie Cavalera says: “We’re hella fired up to join our brothers in the Cancer Bats for another rager across the UK! We’ll see all you metalheads at the party. Come join us!”

Cancer Bats' latest album was 2018's The Spark That Moves.

Cancer Bats 2019 UK tour

Aug 04: Guildford Boileroom

Aug 05: Bath Moles

Aug 06: Bridgend Hobos

Aug 07: Cheltenham Frog & Fiddle

Aug 08: Blackpool Waterloo Bar

Aug 10: Walton-on-Trent - Bloodstock Festival

Aug 11: Bristol Boomtown Alley

Aug 12: Bridgwater The Cobblestones

Aug 13: Southampton Joiners

Aug 14: Oxford O2 Academy 2