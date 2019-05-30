Bloodstock 2019 day tickets now on sale

Bloodstock organisers have announced that day tickets for this year’s festival are now on sale.

Bloodstock Open Air will take place at Catton Park, Derbyshire, UK, on August 8-11, with Sabaton, Scorpions and Parkway Drive headlining this year, while artists including Anthrax, Soulfly, Dimmu Borgir, Children Of Bodom, Tesseract, Dee Snider and Cradle Of Filth will also play.

This morning, a limited amount of day tickets have been released priced at £65 (+ fees) for adults and £20 (+ fees) for children aged 4-11. Children under four years old go free.

Four day weekend tickets with camping are also still available, as are VIP passes. Camper van plots and Luxpads are already sold out.

Visit the Bloodstock website to find out more.

Bloodstock have also revealed the first batch of winners from the Metal 2 The Masses finals, who have all landed a slot on the Hobgoblin New Blood Stage.

Saturday will see performances by Coventry winners Djinova, Glasgow’s Inferiem, Sheffield’s Deformation Of Man, Belfast’s Lock Horns, while Masters Call will also be there after impressing organisers with their latest CD.

Sunday’s artists are Dublin champs Aesect, Norwich’s Bastard, and Milton Keynes’ outfit Take Refuge. 28 Double will also play after securing the gold medal in Leicester.

Meanwhile, Bloodstock’s second round of club nights will get under way this weekend, giving fans the chance to win prizes while enjoying some great metal tracks.

Bloodstock Club Nights

Jun 01: Brighton Apocalypse @ Envy

Jun 07: Leicester Feedback @ Firebug

Jun 08: Stoke-On-Trent – Devil’s Night @ The Sugarmill

Jun 08: Southampton Apocalypse @ The Engine Rooms

Jun 22: Sheffield Corporation

Jun 28: Exeter Altern8 @ The Cavern

Jun 29: Birmingham Eddie’s Rock Club

Jun 29: Newcastle RISE Rock Bar

Jun 29: Pandamonium @ Electrik Warehouse

Jul 05: Plymouth Altern8 @ Envy

Jul 06: Brighton Apocalypse @ Envy

Jul 06: Stoke-On-Trent Devil’s Night @ The Sugarmill

Jul 13: Southampton Apocalypse @ The Engine Rooms

Jul 22: Sheffield Corporation

Jul 26: Leicester Feedback @ Firebug

Jul 26: London Voodoo Summer Ball @ Elektrowerkz

Jul 27: Birmingham Eddie’s Rock Club

Jul 27: Liverpool Pandamonium @ Electrik Warehouse