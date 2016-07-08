Cambridge Rock Festival shares final lineup announcement

Cambridge Rock Festival have announced Colour Of Noise, Atomic Rooster and Deep Purple’s Don Airey and friends as final additions to the lineup from August 3-7.

Carl Palmer’s ELP Experience, Focus and Curved Air were named as headliners for the event at Haggis Farm Polo Club earlier this year – with Hekz, Purson, The Mentulis, Cregan & Co, Hazel O’Connor, Walkway, Yossarrian, Malayan Blue, Doris Brendel and Derecho to perform over the weekend.

Festival organisers said: “With classic rock, blues, progressive rock and metal, all stages are covered. The festival has some great food stalls – and it’s renowned for its 70 real ales, ciders, wines and lager.”

The latest additions include classic rock band Colour Of Noise, led by former Little Angels guitarist Bruce Dickinson and Furyon’s singer Matt Mitchell. They will replace The Pink Fairies – who have been forced to pull out due to illness.

Deep Purple keyboardist Don Airey And Friends will perform at the Addenbrooke’s Rocks charity evening on August 3 in aid of Addenbrooke’s Hospital. They will be supported by Fresh Cream.

The new incarnation of prog veterans Atomic Rooster, which includes 70s members Peter French and Steve Bolton alongside organist Christian Madden, drummer Bo Walsh and bassist Shug Millidge, will perform on August 4.

The festival lineup posters can be viewed below.

Tickets are available from the Cambridge Rock Festival website.

