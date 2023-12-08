Caligula's Horse stream ten-minute new single The World Breathes With Me

Australian prog rock quartet Caligula's Horse have streamed their brand new single, the powerful, ten-minute The World Breathes With Me, which you can listen to below.

The single is the opening track from the band's upcoming studio album, Charcoal Grace, which will be released through InsideOut Music on January 26.

“The World Breathes With Me is a powerful musical journey that sets the stage for Charcoal Grace as a whole. It pulls right back to a bird’s eye view of what we saw and experienced during the years of the pandemic. While we did lose our faith in humanity, we ultimately reconnected in the understanding that we are all forever connected to one another through breath and to the world through each other."

Charcoal Grace is the band's sixth studio album, and described by them as "the grim allure and strange beauty in stillness, silence, and loss." The band have previously released a video for the track Golem.

Caligula's Horse have been playing live in Europe and America on the back of 2020's Rise Radiant, and will support Devin Townsend on his three Australian shows in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane, staring tonight, before kicking off a new US tour in February in support of Charcoal Grace.

Charcoal Grace is available as a limited CD digipak, CD Jewelcase (US only), gatefold double LP in various colours and as a digital album.

Pre-order Charcoal Grace.