Caligula's Horse return with new album Charcoal Grace in January

Australian prog metallers Caligula's Horse return with a brand new studio album, Charcoal Grace, which will be released through InsideOut Music on January 26. You can watch the video for the band's brand new single Golem below.

“Golem is about how we all struggled with the weight of expectation through the pandemic," the band explain. "We felt that weight acutely as musicians, being trapped with no notion of when, or even if, we would return to the life we knew, all while feeling the pressure to create our next work rising. While that’s our specific experience, the themes of Golem are something we can all relate to. It’s a heavy song with an emphasis on riffs and driving rhythms.”

Charcoal Grace is the band's sixth studio album, borne of the static hopelessness that the pandemic forced upon the band and described by them as "the grim allure and strange beauty in stillness, silence, and loss."

The album opens with the ten minute The World Breathes With Me while the four-part title tracks clocks in at 24-minutes and explores the album’s foundational themes: connection, alienation, and the ways humanity acts under duress.

Caligula's Horse have been playing live in Europe and America on the back of 2020's Rise Radiant, and will support Devin Townsend on his three Australian shows in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane, staring tonight, before kicking off a new US tour in February in support of Charcoal Grace.

Charcoal Grace is available as Ltd. CD digipak, CD Jewelcase (US only), gatefold 2LP in various colours and as a digital album.

Pre-order Charcoal Grace.

(Image credit: InsideOut Music)

Caligula's Horse: Charcoal Grace

Side A

The World Breathes With Me (10:00)

Golem (05:20)

Side B

Charcoal Grace I: Prey (07:48)

Charcoal Grace II: A World Without (06:48)

Charcoal Grace III: Vigil (03:22)

Charcoal Grace IV: Give Me Hell (06:13)

Side C

Sails (04:31)

The Stormchaser (05:57)

Mute (12:00)