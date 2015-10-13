Caligula's Horse premiere Firelight video

The Aussie prog metallers are debuting the new video for Firelight right now with Metal Hammer.

Speaking to Metal Hammer about the songs, vocalist Jim Grey says the song is dedicated to “those we’ve lost.”

“It’s a reminder not to dwell in mourning and melancholy, but to celebrate life in all its fragility. It’s a bright and uplifting song, but bittersweet. I look forward to joining with the voices of all our fans when we take this tune on the road!”

Firelight is taken from the band’s new album Bloom, which is out on 16 October via InsideOut. Pre-order your copy here.

We talked to Caligula’s Horse about their proggy explorations in the new issue of Hammer, which you can read on TeamRock+ below.

Hot New Band: Caligula's Horse