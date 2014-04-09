California Breed: Midnight Oil UK VIdeo Premiere

California Breed unleash the video for their new single, Midnight Oil, today.

“It’s a refreshing animated video that really captures the lyrical concert and message of the Midnight Oil single,” reports singer Glenn Hughes. “We didn’t want to make a run-of-the-mill lyric video. The animation perfectly captures the raw energy, lyrical content and the message of what Midnight Oil is really all about… rock n roll!!”

Midnight Oil

Guitarist Andrew Watt adds, “We wanted to make a lyric video that would make people want to watch this song in addition to just listen to it, one that would highlight the bombastic grooves of the track and convey the rhythm of the message.”

The track is drawn from the band’s self-titled debut album on Frontiers Records, which promises to deliver even more bombast, groove and rhythm when it hits the shelves on 19 May.

The album was produced in Nashville, Tennessee by Dave Cobb, who has previously worked with Rival Sons (driving the desk on the band’s debut Pressure & Time), and with one of country music’s more recent dynasties, Waylon Jennings and son Shooter.

California Breed will tour the UK and Europe in September.

Pre-order the album from iTunes.