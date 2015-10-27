Cadillac Three confirm UK tour

The Cadillac Three have announced a nine-date UK tour entitled Night Life Religion to follow their sold-out appearance at London’s O2 Academy Islington next month.
The run of shows in January and February are in support of their upcoming album, which follow’s 2014’s Tennessee Mojo. Details are to be revealed in the near future.
Frontman Jaren Johnston says: “We’ve been working hard on new music for y’all and we’re looking forward to sharing some of it.”
Tour support comes from Whiskey Myers.
Cadillac Three UK dates 2015⁄16
Nov 09: London O2 Academy Islington – sold out
Jan 28: Leeds Brudenell Social Club
Jan 29: Newcastle University
Jan 30: Glasgow Garage
Jan 31: Manchester Academy 2
Feb 02: Norwich Waterfront
Feb 03: Brighton Concorde 2
Feb 04: Birmingham O2 Institute
Feb 05: London Electric Ballroom
Feb 06: Cardiff Tramshed