Cadillac Three confirm UK tour

The Cadillac Three have announced a nine-date UK tour entitled Night Life Religion to follow their sold-out appearance at London’s O2 Academy Islington next month.

The run of shows in January and February are in support of their upcoming album, which follow’s 2014’s Tennessee Mojo. Details are to be revealed in the near future.

Frontman Jaren Johnston says: “We’ve been working hard on new music for y’all and we’re looking forward to sharing some of it.”

Tour support comes from Whiskey Myers.

Nov 09: London O2 Academy Islington – sold out

Jan 28: Leeds Brudenell Social Club

Jan 29: Newcastle University

Jan 30: Glasgow Garage

Jan 31: Manchester Academy 2

Feb 02: Norwich Waterfront

Feb 03: Brighton Concorde 2

Feb 04: Birmingham O2 Institute

Feb 05: London Electric Ballroom

Feb 06: Cardiff Tramshed