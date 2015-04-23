Byzantine premiere You Sleep, We Wake video

Thrashy groovesters Byzantine released their fifth album To Release Is To Resolve earlier this month and we’ve got the lyric video for new single You Sleep, We Wake to exclusively debut.

Speaking to Metal Hammer about the track, frontman Chris ‘OJ’ Ojeda says it’s “part four of a continuous story of alien intervention among the human race.

“I started this story on our debut album with the song Slipping On Noise and have carried it throughout our career. You Sleep, We Wake is the point where the alien race has decided to finally push the reset button and intervene with a mass extinction to let Mother Earth heal from our abuse. It’s quite possibly one of my favourite topics to write about.”

To Release Is To Resolve is out now.