Buy three vinyl albums and save 15% in Victrola’s spring sale

Victrola are currently offering vinyl lovers in the US a sweet deal, with the website offering music fans a 15% discount when they purchase three albums.

The site not only sells older albums, but has a range of more recent releases along with a selection of record players, Bluetooth speakers and vinyl storage ideas.

On the vinyl front, there are hundreds of records to choose from in the sale including Guns N’Roses’ Appetite For Destruction, Metallica’s Ride The Lightning deluxe box set, Five Finger Death Punch’s A Decade Of Destruction Vol. 2, AC/DC’s Power Up, The Beatles Sgt Peppers picture disc, Pink Floyd’s The Division Bell and much more.

Victrola: Buy 3 records and save 15%

US website Victrola are currently running a cracker of a deal. Buy any three records from their selection and you'll receive a 15% discount before checking out. There's also plenty for rock, metal and prog fans to get excited about. Dive in!View Deal

The 15% discount is automatically introduced when adding the items to your basket. It's also worth remembering that Victrola will only ship items to the 48 contiguous states within the US, so it's best to double check before trying to purchase your vinyl.