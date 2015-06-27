Butcher Babies arrive at the Monsters Ball

Butcher Babies have released a promo for the track Monsters Ball.

It’s lifted from their upcoming second album Take It Like A Man which will be released on August 21 via Century Media Records.

Heidi Shepherd says of the track: “We wanted to use the swingy feel of the song to create a jazz type club scene. A Monsters Ball is how we describe the pit.

“Being an adult who always has and still thrives in the pit, I’ve always seen it as a carnival of monsters where it doesn’t matter what you look like, where you came from, what you do for a living or your sexual orientation. We’re all the same monsters there for the same reason – to rock the fuck out!”

Last month Shepherd and Carla Harvey revealed they let their emotions get the better of them when recording the album which they’ve previously described as a return to their “thrashy” roots.

Butcher Babies played this month’s Download and will begin their European tour next month before a run of dates with Gwar and Battlecross in the US.

Further album details will be issued in due course.

Jul 07: Lille Le Splendid, France

Jul 08: Besancon La Rodia, France

Jul 09: Nuremberg Hirsh, Germany

Jul 10: Aschaffenburg Colos-Saal, Germany

Jul 11: Ostrava Barrak, Czech Republic

Jul 12: Prague Exit, Czech Republic

Jul 13: Bratislava Randal, Slovakia

Jul 15: Dornbirn Conrad Sohm, Austria

Jul 16: Karlsruge Substage, Germany

Jul 18: Paris Divan Du Monde, France

Jul 20: Tolmin Metaldays 2015, Slovenia

Jul 22: Pratteln Z7 Konzertfabrik, Switzerland

Jul 23: Comar Le Grillen, France

Jul 24: Tuoro Sul Trasimeno Moonshine, Italy

Jul 25: Pavia Fuorionda, Italy

Jul 26: Povoletto Interstate Summer Fest, Italy

Jul 28: Mannheim Alte Seilerei, Germany

Jul 29: Munich Free & Easy Festival, Germany

Jul 30: Eindhoven The Jack, Netherlands

Jul 31: Wacken Festival, Germany

Aug 16: Scottsdale Pub Rock Live, AZ

Aug 17: Albuquerque Launchpad, NM

Aug 18: Salt lake City The Complex, UT

Aug 19: Denver Marquis Theater, CO

Aug 21: Ringle Q&Z Expo Center, WI

Aug 22: Franksville Wiil Rock Fest, WI

Aug 23: Kent The Outpost Concert Club, OH

Aug 25: Millvale Mr Small’s Theatre, PA

Aug 26: South Bend Cheers Pub, IN

Aug 27: Des Moines Wooly’s, IA

Aug 28: Lincoln Bourbon Theatre, NE

Aug 30: Lawrence Granada, KS

Aug 31: Tulsa Cain’s Ballroom, OK

Sep 01: San Antonio Alamo City Music Hall, TX

Sep 02: Baton Rouge Varsity Theatre, LA

Sep 03: Mobile Soul Kitchen, AL

Sep 04: Birmingham Iron City, AL

Sep 06: Winston Salem Ziggy’s, NC

Sep 08:Wilmington Ziggy’s By The Sea, NC

Sep 09: Jacksonville Freebird Live, FL

Sep 10: Chattanooga Track 29, TN

Sep 11: Sauget Pop’s, IL

Sep 12: Newport Thompson House, KY

Sep 14: Poughkeepsie The Chance, NY

Sep 15: South Burlington Higher Ground, VT

Sep 16: Reading Reverb, PA

Sep 17: Huntingdon The Paramount, NY

Sep 18: Rochester Water Street Music Hall, NY

Oct 03: Louisville Louder Than Life Festival, KY

Oct 10: Chester Rock Allegiance, PA