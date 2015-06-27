Butcher Babies arrive at the Monsters Ball

Butcher Babies have released a promo for the track Monsters Ball.
It’s lifted from their upcoming second album Take It Like A Man which will be released on August 21 via Century Media Records.
Heidi Shepherd says of the track: “We wanted to use the swingy feel of the song to create a jazz type club scene. A Monsters Ball is how we describe the pit.
“Being an adult who always has and still thrives in the pit, I’ve always seen it as a carnival of monsters where it doesn’t matter what you look like, where you came from, what you do for a living or your sexual orientation. We’re all the same monsters there for the same reason – to rock the fuck out!”
Last month Shepherd and Carla Harvey revealed they let their emotions get the better of them when recording the album which they’ve previously described as a return to their “thrashy” roots.
Butcher Babies played this month’s Download and will begin their European tour next month before a run of dates with Gwar and Battlecross in the US.
Further album details will be issued in due course.
Butcher Babies tour dates
Jul 07: Lille Le Splendid, France
Jul 08: Besancon La Rodia, France
Jul 09: Nuremberg Hirsh, Germany
Jul 10: Aschaffenburg Colos-Saal, Germany
Jul 11: Ostrava Barrak, Czech Republic
Jul 12: Prague Exit, Czech Republic
Jul 13: Bratislava Randal, Slovakia
Jul 15: Dornbirn Conrad Sohm, Austria
Jul 16: Karlsruge Substage, Germany
Jul 18: Paris Divan Du Monde, France
Jul 20: Tolmin Metaldays 2015, Slovenia
Jul 22: Pratteln Z7 Konzertfabrik, Switzerland
Jul 23: Comar Le Grillen, France
Jul 24: Tuoro Sul Trasimeno Moonshine, Italy
Jul 25: Pavia Fuorionda, Italy
Jul 26: Povoletto Interstate Summer Fest, Italy
Jul 28: Mannheim Alte Seilerei, Germany
Jul 29: Munich Free & Easy Festival, Germany
Jul 30: Eindhoven The Jack, Netherlands
Jul 31: Wacken Festival, Germany
Aug 16: Scottsdale Pub Rock Live, AZ
Aug 17: Albuquerque Launchpad, NM
Aug 18: Salt lake City The Complex, UT
Aug 19: Denver Marquis Theater, CO
Aug 21: Ringle Q&Z Expo Center, WI
Aug 22: Franksville Wiil Rock Fest, WI
Aug 23: Kent The Outpost Concert Club, OH
Aug 25: Millvale Mr Small’s Theatre, PA
Aug 26: South Bend Cheers Pub, IN
Aug 27: Des Moines Wooly’s, IA
Aug 28: Lincoln Bourbon Theatre, NE
Aug 30: Lawrence Granada, KS
Aug 31: Tulsa Cain’s Ballroom, OK
Sep 01: San Antonio Alamo City Music Hall, TX
Sep 02: Baton Rouge Varsity Theatre, LA
Sep 03: Mobile Soul Kitchen, AL
Sep 04: Birmingham Iron City, AL
Sep 06: Winston Salem Ziggy’s, NC
Sep 08:Wilmington Ziggy’s By The Sea, NC
Sep 09: Jacksonville Freebird Live, FL
Sep 10: Chattanooga Track 29, TN
Sep 11: Sauget Pop’s, IL
Sep 12: Newport Thompson House, KY
Sep 14: Poughkeepsie The Chance, NY
Sep 15: South Burlington Higher Ground, VT
Sep 16: Reading Reverb, PA
Sep 17: Huntingdon The Paramount, NY
Sep 18: Rochester Water Street Music Hall, NY
Oct 03: Louisville Louder Than Life Festival, KY
Oct 10: Chester Rock Allegiance, PA