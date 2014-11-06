Butcher Babies go for a ‘more thrashy’ sound

Butcher Babies have revealed their next album will have a more ‘thrashy’ sound compared to their 2013 debut Goliath.

And they credit producer Logan Mader who worked with them on their recent Uncovered album for giving them more urgency in the studio.

The band’s Carla Harvey tells Revolver: “This time we’re taking a different approach and working with producer Logan Mader. We recorded Uncovered with him and it was almost scary for me because Logan works so fast. I’m like, ‘Wait! Are you sure it’s good enough?’ But it’s nice to capture that because I know Heidi and I are best live on stage and he captures that raw energy.

“He already knows our strengths, weaknesses having worked with us before. I’m really thankful for that. We can go in and just kick ass with him on this one.”

And Heidi Shepherd says they’re feeling positive about the direction the band are going in and insists the new album will be better than 2013’s Goliath.

She adds: “It’s going to be honest, it’s going to be raw, it’s going to be heavier than Goliath which we’re really excited about – more thrashy. We all started as thrash metal kids and we tried a bunch of different stuff. Goliath was great but this album we’re going to slay Goliath.”

Butcher Babies take to the road after Christmas for a 21-date North American tour, kicking off in Seattle on December 27.