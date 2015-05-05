Butcher Babies got emotional during studio sessions

Butcher Babies say emotions were high during the recording of their upcoming album.

The band release their second record later this year via Century Media and they previously described the follow-up to 2013’s Goliath as a return to their “thrashy” roots.

And singers Heidi Shepherd and Carla Harvey let their emotions get the better of them in the studio this time out.

Shepherd tells The Roman Show: “Carla and I both got emotional so many times in this album. I remember one time I was in the vocal booth and the producer didn’t know I was just bawling my eyes out, and he kept trying to get me to record more.

“And I was like, ‘I can’t. I need an hour.’ But we write from emotion, and I think a lot of people will be able to relate to that.

“One thing we always say is that writing these songs, for us, is a very therapeutic, cathartic experience. I think for any songwriter that’s how it is. You take negative experiences in your life and you turn them into positives through music.”

Harvey says the new album came together in a much different way to their debut.

She adds: “We wrote a lot in the studio, which is a completely different experience for us. The other songs, in our past, we had the luxury of playing those songs live for a long time before we recorded them.

“This is kind of a new experience for us. We wrote them partially on our headlining tour, partially in the studio, and recorded them without ever playing them live first. We had the emotion there, so they still came out great. We’re really proud.”

Butcher Babies released covers EP Uncovered last year.