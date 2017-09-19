Bush release heartbreaking Lost In You video ahead of UK tour

Bush have released a video for Lost In You, taken from the band’s seventh studio album, Black And White Rainbows. The video comes ahead of a UK tour that kicks off this Thursday with a show at The Forum in London’s Kentish Town (full dates below).

“Lost In You is a song about the cycle of love and the danger of patterns, and how true love is to lose yourself in someone,” says Gavin Rossdale. “The video chronicles a relationship that is beautiful and wide, until the cracks appear. And the question is… how strong is the love and do we make it back?”

Black And White Rainbows is the follow-up to 2014’s Man On The Run and also features the track People At War, which the band released last year in a video to mark World Refugee Day.

“Having seen the footage of innocent refugees forced to flee their homes and lives, culminating in the picture of the young boy, Aylan Kurdi, lying dead on the shore – the horror of that photograph, as a father, as a human being – was too powerful to avoid,” says Rossdale.

Bush tour dates (UK shows in bold)

Tickets are on sale now.

