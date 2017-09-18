Watch Foo Fighters tear through AC/DC classic Let There Be Rock

Foo Fighters played a secret gig in Stockholm last Thursday - the night before the release of their latest album Concrete And Gold.

Now footage has emerged of them at the show at the city’s Vasateatern performing AC/DC classic Let There Be Rock – and they’re joined for the cover by Hives’ frontman Howlin’ Pelle Almqvist.

Introducing the track, vocalist and guitarist Dave Grohl plays the opening notes to Led Zeppelin’s Stairway To Heaven and tells the crowd: “I’ve always wanted to sing this song… actually that’s not the right song,” before they launch into AC/DC’s 1977 track.

Foo Fighters have just opened a pop-up pub in London to mark the release of their new album. It’s offering exclusive merchandise and a Foos-related quiz tonight (September 18) where fans can win exclusive prizes. Closing night is on September 20.

Foo Fighters Concrete And Gold tracklist

T-Shirt Run Make It Right The Sky Is A Neighborhood La Dee Da Dirty Water Arrows Happy Ever After (Zero Hour) Sunday Rain The Line Concrete And Gold

