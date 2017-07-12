Grunge scene to be celebrated in new musical

A musical set in Seattle during the grunge scene in the 90s has been given the green light.
Variety report that Seattle’s Repertory Theatre has commissioned the musical which will tell a fictional story based around music of the era drawn from BMG’s publishing catalogue.
Music from artists including Soundgarden, Alice In Chains and Smashing Pumpkins will be available for use, while Variety say that former Nirvana manager Janet Billig Rich, who works in music licensing, and BMG executive Elyse Cogan are both involved with the fledgeling project.
The as-yet-untitled musical is scheduled for a workshop later this year with Wendy C. Goldberg, who conceived the idea, co-creating the project with Matt Schatz. Goldberg will also direct.
Further details will be revealed in due course.
