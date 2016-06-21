Bush launch People At War video in support of refugees

Bush have released a video for their track People At War.

The band, fronted by singer and actor Gavin Rossdale, teamed up with People.com and the UN Refugee Agency to celebrate World Refugee Day.

Rossdale says: “Having seen the footage of innocent refugees forced to flee their homes and lives, culminating in the picture of the young boy, Aylan Kurdi, lying dead on the shore – the horror of that photograph, as a father, as a human being – was too powerful to avoid.

“We made this video to raise awareness about the terrible plight of refugees across the world. These are people who are forced to flee their homes for fear of violence, persecution and death.”

The #WithRefugees petition has been launched to encourage governments to act on the refugee crisis. It can be signed on the UNHCR website.

Bush will tour the US starting next month.

Jul 21: Walker Moondance Events, MN

Jul 23: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Jul 24: Sterling Heights Freedom Hill Amphitheatre, MI

Jul 26: Indianapolis Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn, IN

Jul 27: Columbus Express Live, OH

Jul 29: Pittsburgh Stage AE, PA

Jul 30: Lorain Roverfest, OH

Jul 31: Grand Rapids Orbit Room, MI

Aug 02: Niagara Falls Rapids Theatre, NY

Aug 03: Boston Blue Hills Bank Pavilion, MA

Aug 07: Philadelphia Fillmore, PA

Aug 09: Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre, NC

Aug 10: Richmond National, VA

Aug 11: Bethlehem Musikfest, PA

Aug 13: Portland Maine State Pier, ME

Aug 14: Baltimore Pier Six Box Office, MD

