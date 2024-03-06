Bush Hall's future as a music venue under threat due to rising costs and decreased fan spending

The above photo shows left-field prog rockers Knifeworld live on stage at the Shepherd's Bush venue Bush Hall, reviewed for Prog Magazine back in 2016. But scenes like this could become a thing of the past with the hall's future as a live music venue now under threat from rising costs.

Prog has reviewed a host of artists at the venue, including Francis Dunnery, The Anchoress, Syd Arthur and more over the years. Gary Moore released Live At Bush Hall in 2007, while artists such as Nick Cave, Adele, The Killers and Florence And The Machine have all performed at the former Edwardian dance hall.

Now, struggling to keep up with rising costs and declining spending, the venue has launched a crowdfunder to try and secure its future. The venue also says that its bank is ‘forcing a sale’ to repay the fixed-term mortgage, meaning the music venue and the non-profit music school Music House for Children could both be affected.

"We have run a completely independent venue, without funded support (except during the pandemic) or external investment, for almost 23 years," the venue says. "It is with heavy hearts, but with a mind to a possible future, we are reaching out to those who love music and enjoy going to intimate gigs for help to keep the live music going.

"If Bush Hall loses its music status the loss will impact on local, national and international communities. We are now approximately four months away from making a hideous decision whether to cease live music at the unique treasure that is Bush Hall."

The hall is aiming to raise £42,000 by April 12, of which just under half has already been raised, through their Crowdfunding campaign to help with urgent repairs, the music programme, rent and marketing. If the goal isn’t met then the money will be returned to donors.

Donate here.