Bush announce new album Black And White Rainbows

Bush have announced that they’ll release their seventh studio album next month.

Titled Black And White Rainbows, it’ll launch on March 10 via Zuma Rock Records.

The follow-up to 2014’s Man On The Run features the track People At War, which the band first unveiled in a video last year to mark World Refugee Day.

Frontman Gavin Rossdale said: “Having seen the footage of innocent refugees forced to flee their homes and lives, culminating in the picture of the young boy, Aylan Kurdi, lying dead on the shore – the horror of that photograph, as a father, as a human being – was too powerful to avoid.

“We made this video to raise awareness about the terrible plight of refugees across the world. These are people who are forced to flee their homes for fear of violence, persecution and death.”

Following the release of Black And White Rainbows, the band will head out on the road, starting with a show at London’s O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire on March 14.

Black And White Rainbows is now available for pre-order.

The Black And White Rainbows cover

Bush Black And White Rainbows tracklist

Mad Love Peace-s Water Lost In You Sky Turns Day Glo Toma Mi Corazon All The Worlds Within You Nurse The Beat Of Your Heart Dystopia Ray Of Light Ravens Nothing But A Car Chase The Edge Of Love People At War

Mar 14: London O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, UK

May 04: Dallas Gas Monkey Live, TX

May 05: Kansas City KC Live, MO

May 09: Orlando Hard Rock Live, FL

May 10: Vinings Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre, GA

May 11: Indianapolis Old National Centre, IN

May 13: Somerset Amphitheatre, WI

May 14: Somerset Amphitheatre, WI

May 15: Chicago Riviera Theatre, IL

May 17: Royal Oak Music Theatre, MI

May 18: Toronto Rebel, ON

May 20: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ

May 30: Seattle Showbox SoDo, WA

Jun 01: San Francisco The Warfield, CA

Jun 02: Las Vegas The Foundry, NV

Jun 06: Denver Paramount Theatre, CO

Jun 10: Baltimore Power Plant Live, MD

Jul 21: Louisville 4th Street Live, KY

Jul 22: St Louis, MO

Nov 01: Seattle Showbox At The Market, WA

Bush stream Loneliness Is A Killer