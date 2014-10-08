Bush stream Loneliness Is A Killer

Bush have released a stream of their latest single Loneliness Is A Killer.
It’s lifted from upcoming sixth album Man On The Run, which launches on October 20. It’s the follow-up to 2011’s The Sea Of Memories.
The album was recorded at Dave Grohl’s Studio 606 – and frontman Gavin Rossdale reveals the Foo Fighters’ mainman was incredibly generous letting them use his private space.
He tells The Pulse Of Radio: “He didn’t sit in with us but he’s incredibly kind. He’s a good friend and to let us come in there is quite an incredible gesture. We benefited greatly from it because the studio sounds great. It’s just a great place to be and it’s very kind of Dave.”
The band recently released a promo for the track The Only Way Out, while Bush are set to re-release four of their earlier albums to mark the 20th anniversary of debut record Sixteen Stone.
Man On The Run tracklist
- Just Like My Other Sins 2. Man On The Run 3. The Only Way Out 4. The Gift 5. This House Is On Fire 6. Loneliness Is A Killer 7. Bodies In Motion 8. Broken In Paradise 9. Surrender 10. Dangerous Love 11. Eye Of The Storm 12. Let Yourself Go (Bonus) 13. Speeding Through The Bright Lights (Bonus) 14. The Golden Age (Bonus)