Bush stream Loneliness Is A Killer

Bush have released a stream of their latest single Loneliness Is A Killer.

It’s lifted from upcoming sixth album Man On The Run, which launches on October 20. It’s the follow-up to 2011’s The Sea Of Memories.

The album was recorded at Dave Grohl’s Studio 606 – and frontman Gavin Rossdale reveals the Foo Fighters’ mainman was incredibly generous letting them use his private space.

He tells The Pulse Of Radio: “He didn’t sit in with us but he’s incredibly kind. He’s a good friend and to let us come in there is quite an incredible gesture. We benefited greatly from it because the studio sounds great. It’s just a great place to be and it’s very kind of Dave.”

The band recently released a promo for the track The Only Way Out, while Bush are set to re-release four of their earlier albums to mark the 20th anniversary of debut record Sixteen Stone.

Man On The Run tracklist