Bury Your Dead confirm anniversary shows

Bury Your Dead are set to play a string of anniversary shows – a decade since their seminal record Beauty & The Breakdown was issued.

The metallic hardcore band teased fans after they posted the album artwork on their Facebook page, asking: “It’s been 10 years since Beauty & The Breakdown was released. 2016 may be the perfect time to bring back the mosh.. What do you think?”

Though there are no official dates announced, bassist Aaron ‘Bubble’ Patrick confirms toTeamRock that the band are currently planning shows across the US – and are also eyeing the UK and Europe for later this year.

He says: “Beauty & The Breakdown without a doubt changed my life. I joined the band while they were in the studio with Jason Sucof and Mark Lewis recording it.

“From the moment I heard the rough guitar tracks, I knew we had something special. The first three tours we did on that record were Devildriver, Family Values ’06 with Korn and then we finished out the year supporting Killswitch Engage and All That Remains. Those shows were unbelievable.

“Having known the band since day one and watching the career grow, I couldn’t believe how far it had come. We all watched B&TB continue to gain traction and win over the hearts of heavy music lovers everywhere – it was almost too good to be true.

“It’s going to be exciting performing together again.”

Bury Your Dead’s original frontman Mat Bruso, who featured on the 2006 album, is also on board for the upcoming tour – having returned in 2011 after spending four years pursuing his career as a teacher. The band’s last studio release, Mosh N’ Roll, was issued that year, and Patrick says there are no plans for new material “just yet.”

But he adds that fans can “absolutely” expect to hear B&TB in full at the upcoming shows.

“We personally love every song on the record and some we never got to play live so this is the perfect time to make it happen,” Patrick says. “There might even be some jammers from Cover Your Tracks and You Had Me At Hello… You’ll just have to wait and see.”