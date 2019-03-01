Bury Tomorrow unleash live video for My Revenge

Bury Tomorrow have released a video for their track My Revenge.

The song originally appeared on the band’s 2018 album Black Flame and was filmed late last year during their tour in support of the follow-up to 2016’s Earthbound.

Vocalist and guitarist Jason Cameron says: “At the end of 2018 we played the biggest shows of our career. My Revenge was a huge part of our set every night and to hear crowds singing a new song that loud, as if it had been around for years, was truly something special.”

Last month, Bury Tomorrow announced that they’d head out on tour across the UK in December.

Confirming the run of seven shows, Cameron said: “Following the best year of our lives, we’re back to take Black Flame to the next level. We’ll be playing the biggest setlist we’ve ever done, performing songs you’ve never heard live, plus old favourites too.

“We’ll also be bringing full production for the first time, which we’re so excited about! It goes without saying that these shows will be special and a huge celebration for us all. See you in December!”

Find further details below.