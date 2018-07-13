Black Flame 1. No Less Violent

2. Adrenaline

3. Black Flame

4. My Revenge

5. More Than Mortal

6. Knife Of Gold

7. The Age

8. Stormbringer

9. Overcast

10. Peacekeeper

As the latest original release by the recently revived and much-revered Sony imprint, Music For Nations, Black Flame follows in the footsteps of genre royalty like Metallica , Slayer and Opeth. Add to that Bury Tomorrow's perpetual ‘ones to watch’ status over the last 12 years and the weight of expectation on their fifth album is almost too much to bear. Appropriately, Black Flame is nothing if not ambitious. Coming out swinging with a trifecta of some of the best songs they’ve written – No Less Violent, Adrenaline and the lead title track single – the first third of this album is a masterclass in a band refining, without reinventing, their sound.