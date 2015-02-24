Bury Tomorrow detail 9-date headline tour

Melodic metalcore outfit Bury Tomorrow have announced a nine-date UK headline tour.

It kicks off in Stoke on April 9 and they’ll be supported on the road by Dead Harts, Polar and Creeper on select days.

Frontman Dani Winter-Bates recently spoke out against paid-for-meet-and-greets ahead of bands’ live commitments, saying artists who do them are simply “money-grabbing.”

He told TeamRock: “I think our generation has seen the rise in mid-level bands starting to do paid-for meet-and-greets. I’ve always thought it was money-grabbing and out of order.

“The most memorable shows I went to when I was younger were the ones where the bands came out to the merch area to meet the fans.

“Bury Tomorrow will not do meet and greets. Our relationship with our fans is sort of like a friendship. We know that without them, we wouldn’t exist, so it’s our job to show them our appreciation. Everyone is welcome in Team BT.”

There group’s last release was 2014’s Runes – the follow-up to 2012’s The Union Of Crowns.

Apr 09: Stoke Sugarmill (with Dead Harts)

Apr 10: Cheltenham Two Pigs (with Dead Harts)

Apr 11: Rugby Vault (with Dead Harts)

Apr 16: Reading Sub 89 (with Polar)

Apr 17: Bath Nest (with Polar)

Apr 18: Bridgend Hobos (with Polar)

Apr 23: Exeter Phoenix (with Creeper)

Apr 24: Bournemouth Sound Circus (with Creeper)

Apr 25: Brighton Haunt (with Creeper)