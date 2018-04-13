Bury Tomorrow announce new album Black Flame and release new video

Bury Tomorrow have announced that their upcoming fifth album Black Flame will be released on July 13 via Music For Nations, and have released a new video for the title track.

Earlier this week, Bury Tomorrow were inviting fans to 'claim their flame', allowing followers all over the world to hear new music as soon as it drops by signing up to the Spotify playlist – and make their mark on a word map of Bury Tomorrow fans.

Black Flame is available to pre-order now.

Black Flame tracklist

1. No Less Violent

2. Adrenaline

3. Black Flame

4. My Revenge

5. More Than Mortal

6. Knife of Gold

7. The Age

8. Stormbringer

9. Overcast

10. Peacekeeper