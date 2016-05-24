Bullet For My Valentine in You Want A Battle? live clip

Bullet For My Valentine have released a live video featuring their track You Want A Battle? (Here’s A War).

It was recorded during the band’s tour stop in Birmingham, Alabama, as they continue to support the launch of fifth album Venom.

Frontman Matt Tuck recently said You Want A Battle? was inspired by his own experience of being bullied. He told Billboard: “It took me a long time to actually pluck up the courage mentally and physically to stand up for myself – it was a momentous moment for me.

“I was able to stand up for myself and defend myself, and the band became the biggest ‘fuck you’ to everyone. That’s what the song’s about: going through hard times and coming through the other side.”

Bullet For My Valentine – who recently signed a new record deal – are currently touring North America, with European and UK dates to follow.

May 24: Memphis New Daisy Theatre, TN

May 25: Nashville War Memorial Auditorium, TN

May 27: Pryor Rocklahoma Festival, OK

May 29: San Antonio River City Rockfest, TX

Jun 03-05: Mendig Rock Am Ring, Germany

Jun 03-05: Nuremberg Rock Im Park, Germany

Jun 08: Luxembourg Den Atelier, Luxembourg

Jun 08-11: Interlaken Greenfield Festival, Switzerland

Jun 09-12: Nickelsdorf Nova Rock Festival, Austria

Jun 10-11: South Park Festival, Finland

Jun 14: Moscow Stadium Live Club, Russia

Jun 15: St Petersburg A2, Russia

Jun 17: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jun 18: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium

Jul 04: Hradec Kralove Rock For People, Czech Republic

Jul 09: Viveiro Resurrection Fest, Spain

Jul 15-17: Chicago Open Air, IL

Jul 16: Cadott Rock Fest, WI

Jul 19: Noblesville Vans Warped Tour, IN

Jul 20: Cuyahoga Falls Vans Warped Tour, OH

Jul 21: Cincinnati Vans Warped Tour, OH

Jul 22: Auburn Hills Vans Warped Tour, MI

Aug 04-06: Wacken Festival, Germany

Aug 16: Budapest Sziget Festival, Hungary

Aug 27: Wroclaw Capital Of Rock, Poland

Nov 24: Newport Centre, UK

Nov 27: O2 Academy Newcastle, UK

Nov 30: O2 Glasgow Academy, UK

Dec 03: Academy Manchester, UK

Dec 06: O2 Academy Birmingham, UK

Dec 09: O2 Academy Brixton, UK

Bullet For My Valentine: We'll never do a Bring Me The Horizon