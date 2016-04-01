Bullet For My Valentine sign with Spinefarm Records

Bullet For My Valentine have signed a deal with Search And Destroy/Spinefarm Records.

The Welsh metal heroes’ four most recent albums – 2008’s Scream Aim Fire, 2010’s Fever, 2013’s Temper Temper and last year’s Venom – were all released under the Sony group, with their 2005 debut The Poison being issued on indie label Visible Noise.

The new deal will see future BFMV records released worldwide via Search And Destroy/Spinefarm Records – which is owned by the Universal Music Group.

Frontman Matt Tuck says: “We’re very proud and excited to announce our signing to Search and Destroy/Spinefarm Records.

“It feels great to be part of a family that truly believes in the band and is ready to take us to the next level. It’s been an incredible journey so far – but with the Search and Destroy/Spinefarm team behind us, it feels like we’ve just begun. Here’s to the future.”

