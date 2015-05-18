BFMV unveil new bassist

Bullet For My Valentine have revealed their new bassist along with the lead track from their fifth album, Venom.

Jamie Mathias has been confirmed as replacement for Jay James, who departed in February. The Welsh outfit said at the time: “Jay has been a part of this band for well over 12 years, and part of our lives for ever. We’re going to miss him.”

Mathias was introduced with a brief tweet and a link to his first official tweet, which read: “No Way Out!”

That’s the title of the track they’ve unveiled in a lyric video, while confirming that Venom will be released on August 14.

Mathias later added: “Blasting the new tune. Thanks for your support guys!”

The band are currently planning their biggest UK tour to date. Frontman Matt Tuck recently reported that standalone track Raising Hell, released in 2013, won’t appear on Venom, saying: “It would be a bit of a cop-out to put something that’s been out for so long on the record – it just wouldn’t be cool.”