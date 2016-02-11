Bullet For My Valentine to launch app

Bullet For My Valentine have announced they’ll launch their own app.

No release date has been given but frontman Matt Tuck says it’ll be in the hands of fans soon via Google Play and Apple’s App Store.

He adds: “We’re super excited to have a new platform to connect with our Army Of Noise across the world. We’re gonna be saving some of the best bits of what we do for our subscribers and there’s gonna be plenty for you all to get your teeth into.

“Make sure you become part of it and make this your first destination for all things Bullet For My Valentine. See you on the stage somewhere very soon.”

The app will gives users access to the band’s entire back catalogue, ticket pre-sales, live streams, merchandise and more.

Earlier this week, the group released a video for their track Worthless, which is lifted from their latest album Venom.

The Welsh outfit are currently on the road across North America with Asking Alexandria. They’re set to tour the UK in November and December.

Feb 11: Dallas House Of Blues, TX

Feb 12: Houston House Of Blues, TX

Feb 13: Oklahoma City Diamond Ballroom, OK

Feb 16: Kansas City The Midland By AMC, MO

Feb 17: Saint Paul The Myth, MN

Feb 19: Chicago House Of Blues, IL

Feb 20: Milwaukee Eagles Ballroom, WI

Feb 23: New York Best Buy Theater, NY

Feb 24: Pittsburgh Stage AE, PA

Feb 25: Norfolk The Norva, VA

Feb 27: Lake Buena Vista House Of Blues, FL

Feb 28: Birmingham Iron City, AL

Mar 01: Silver Spring The Fillmore, MD

Mar 02: Philadelphia The Fillmore, PA

Mar 03: Boston House Of Blues, MA

Mar 05: Toronto Phoenix Concert Theatre, ON

Mar 07: Montreal Metropolis, QC

Apr 12: Nagoya Zepp, Japan

Apr 13: Osaka Namba Hatch, Japan

Apr 30: Jacksonville Welcome To Rockville, FL

May 01: Fort Myers Fort Rock Festival, FL

May 07: Concord Carolina Rebellion, NC

May 20-22: Columbus Rock On The Range, OH

May 27-29: Pryor Rocklahoma Festival, OK

May 29: San Antonio River City Rockfest, TX

Jun 03-05: Mendig Rock Am Ring, Germany

Jun 03 -05: Nuremberg Rock Im Park, Germany

Jun 08: Luxembourg Den Atelier, Luxembourg

Jun 08-11: Interlaken Greenfield Festival, Switzerland

Jun 09-12: Nickelsdorf Nova Rock Festival, Austria

Jun 10-11: South Park Festival, Finland

Jun 17-19: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jun 17-19: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium

Jul 03-05: Hradec Kralove Rock For People, Czech Republic

Jul 07-09: Viveiro Ressurection Fest, Spain

Jul 14-16: Cadott Rock Fest, WI

Aug 04-06: Wacken Festival, Germany

Aug 10-17: Budapest Sziget Festival, Hungary

Nov 24: Newport Centre, UK

Nov 27: O2 Academy Newcastle, UK

Nov 30: O2 Glasgow Academy, UK

Dec 03: Academy Manchester, UK

Dec 06: O2 Academy Birmingham, UK

Dec 09: O2 Academy Brixton, UK