Bullet For My Valentine on new album: The heavy stuff is coming out in masses

Matt Tuck says Bullet For My Valentine were making good progress on their new studio album before the coronavirus pandemic shut everything down.

The vocalist and guitarist was in conversation with Rock Sound when he was asked if he could update fans on new music they’ve been working on.

Tuck replies: “We've never had this much at this stage pre-recording. There are seven which are finished in my eyes: vocals and everything – demoed up and ready to go.

“We've got a good head start and then this happened, and it's stopped the train. It's not ideal, and we did have a lot of plans for the rest of the year for writing and obviously making a record which are on the back-burner now until further notice.

"It's not the end of the world, but we're really glad that we took the time last year and the beginning of this year to write and record rather than just sit on our arses like we are being forced to right now."

“We weren't scheduled to start making the record until September at the earliest anyway, so we'll just see this out and do some writing in the meantime."

Tuck adds: “It feels good to put the brakes on for a minute anyway. It’s good to reflect and have this moment of seeing what’s important in life. As much as we all love what we do, it’s been a horrific time for some people. For some, it’s been a learning process and a time to reflect on important things rather than just the hustle and bustle of daily life.”

Asked if fans can still expect heavy material on what will be the follow-up to 2018’s Gravity, Tuck replies: “It's pretty brutal. It couldn't be more of a contrast with Gravity in a ferocious style. It's very technical.

“You've just got to go with what's floating your boat, and this time around, the heavy stuff is just coming out in masses. The riffs are crushing. There's probably 60% aggressive vocals and 40% clean, which is a ratio we've never really dabbled with before. It's very heavy, it's very gnarly, it’s very technical.

“For the Bullet For My Valentine fans that like that side of this band, they’re going to lose their minds. It’s very cool and very exciting.”

Bullet For My Valentine are looking to release what will be their seventh studio album in 2021, with producer Carl Brown overseeing the project.