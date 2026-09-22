Dragonforce announce first album with new singer Alissa-White Gluz, release lead single Hunger Of The Beast: “unlike any Dragonforce album you’ve ever heard, and unlike any metal albums out there”

UK power metal six-piece Dragonforce have announced their first album with new singers Alissa-White Gluz and Alessio Garavello and unveiled its lead single.

The new song, Hunger Of The Beast, is out now with a music video and precedes the release of their self-titled 10th album on March 19 via Napalm. The video can be seen below and preorders are now live.

Hunger… is the first song with Garavello, who replaced longtime singer Marc Hudson last week, following the announcement that Hudson had stepped away from touring and recording due to his struggles with the hearing condition tinnitus.

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It’s their second song overall with White-Gluz, following an alternative version of 2024 track Burning Heart where she handled guest vocals, and the first since she became a full-time member earlier this year.

White-Gluz comments: “I have loved the entire process of making music with Dragonforce. It’s great to connect with such elite musicians and work together to really bring out the best of our respective styles. I think this new combo of speed and ferocity is refreshing and exciting. It's going to be so much fun to perform live.”

Guitarist and co-founder Herman Li adds: “Every time we begin making another album, we just think, ‘Wow – I can’t believe we're still doing what we love after all these years.’ The approach of the 10th album is as important as the first one, or any of the albums, because the way we look at music is we're making a piece of art that's going to be frozen in time.

“We always try to use everything we’ve learned from our years of experience, and put that into the new music. This is unlike any Dragonforce album you’ve ever heard, and unlike any metal albums out there. There’s just nothing like it, and everyone listening will realise that straight away. We’re not trying to be commercial. We’re not trying to be popular. We’re not trying to be famous. We make music because we want to make something that we love to hear and elevate our musicianship to the next level.”

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White-Gluz, who left her longtime band Arch Enemy last November and also fronts the metal trio Blue Medusa, joined Dragonforce in May. The plan was for her and Hudson to be co-vocalists, but then, ahead of the new lineup’s debut shows at US festivals Welcome To Rockville and Sonic Temple in May, Hudson dropped out due to his hearing issues.

Dragonforce will return to the road in November, when they kick off a North American tour celebrating 20 years of their third album, Inhuman Rampage. The album contained their breakthrough single Through The Fire And Flames, which won the band many new fans when it appeared on hit videogame Guitar Hero III. Get tickets via their website.