Rush donate $785,000 to secure Neil Peart Memorial in Lakeside Park

A campaign to raise $1 million to secure a permanent Neil Peart memorial in Lakeside Park in St. Catharines, Ontario, has reached its target after Rush donated $785,000 to the cause.

The campaign was originally launched in early 2020, when a petition to have a statue or plaque dedicated to Peart at Lakeside Park gathered more than 20,000 signatures. The park, a location on the shores of Port Dalhousie, where Peart spent a lot of his youth, inspired the song Lakeside Park, which appeared on Rush's 1975 album Caress Of Steel.

Rush's Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson presented the target-busting cheque to the Neil Peart Commemorative Task Force Fundraising Sub-Committee after completing their hometown shows at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto last month. The band raised the money from the proceeds from sales of their VIP packages, while Lee also donated $1 from every ticket sold during his My Effin’ Life book tour in 2023.

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“After years of dedicated work by the Neil Peart Commemorative Task Force and the incredible community support that brought us near the finish line, this remarkable contribution from Rush secures our $1-million fundraising goal,” says Eric Lamothe, City Manager, Community Programs and Parks. “This public art memorial will be far more than a tribute to Neil Peart; it elevates the park into a world-class cultural landmark.

"We are thrilled to see a space that is already a beloved destination for residents and tourists become a global beacon for enthusiastic music fans to gather, reflect, and celebrate an icon for generations to come."

“Our mission has always been to build a physical tribute that does justice to Neil’s immense legacy and his deep connection to St. Catharines," says Meg Symsyk, Chair of the Neil Peart Commemorative Task Force. "Neil was an extraordinary lyricist and Canadian poet, and Lakeside Park was, in many ways, a love letter back to this place.

"There is something incredibly powerful about standing here and experiencing the place behind those lyrics. We already see Rush fans from around the world making the journey to Lakeside Park and visiting the pavilion. This memorial will deepen that connection even further, creating a lasting destination for fans, residents and visitors to celebrate Neil and the music and words that continue to mean so much to so many."

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The memorial will be completed by Morgan MacDonald of the Newfoundland Bronze Foundry. Comprising two bronze statues – one depicting Peart as a young musician, holding a book and drumsticks, the second portraying him in his later years, cradling a snare drum – it is expected to open in late 2027.