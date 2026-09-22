Dead Kennedys guitarist East Bay Ray diagnosed with Parkinson's disease

East Bay Ray, founding guitarist with San Francisco punk legends Dead Kennedys, has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. The news was announced by the band's management team on social media.

The post reads: "Ray says he plans to continue performing and touring with Dead Kennedys for as long as his health allows, and expressed his appreciation to everyone for their continued support."

No further details have been confirmed.

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The 67-year-old Ray, who released a new solo single – Area 51, produced by Butthole Surfers guitarist Paul Leary – last week, will presumably be hooking up with Dead Kennedys next month when they begin a run of West Coast shows in San Diego on October 6 with fellow San Franciscans Flipper. The band also play Mexico City on October 11. Full dates below.

Earlier this year, former Dead Kennedys frontman Jello Biafra – who didn't rejoin the band when they reformed in 2001 – was hospitalised after suffering a stroke. Biafra returned to the stage with experimental hip-hop act Wheelchair Sports Camp at Tentacle Fest in San Francisco in July.

"Jello would like to let everyone know that even though he indeed got on stage for Tentacle Fest, he still has a ways to go in terms of his recovery," wrote his partner, Anne-Marie Anderso. "That evening took a lot out of him. It is pretty great that he has come as far as he has. Again, the outpouring of caring is very much appreciated. "

Sep 06: San Diego The Observatory North Park, CA

Sep 08: Los Angeles The Belasco, CA

Sep 09: Santa Ana The Observatory OC, CA

Sep 11: Mexico City House of Vans, Mexico

Oct 06: Seattle Showbox at the Market, WA

Oct 07: Portland Roseland Theater, OR

Oct 09: San Francisco Regency Ballroom, CA

Oct 11: Riverside Riverside Municipal Auditorium, CA