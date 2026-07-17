“Those who dominate and cause pain will ultimately reap what they sow”: In This Moment announce new album Witch, release anti-abuser single Crawl
The full, 11-song platter, which features multiple guest stars and a Pink Floyd cover, comes out on August 28
California Grammy-nominated metal band In This Moment have returned with anti-abuser single Crawl, the first taste of their newly announced ninth studio album Witch.
The song, released today (July 17), comes with a glossy music video, available to watch below. Singer Maria Brink calls the lyrics “a reckoning – a reflection that those who dominate and cause pain will ultimately reap what they sow”.
She continues: “As above, so below. The fall is inevitable. Bearing witness to the harm they inflict, the song declares that those who once stood tall will be brought to their knees.”
Guitarist Chris Howorth adds: “Crawl is a visceral track that delivers the undeniable observation of powerful entities dominating and abusing the weaker and compromised masses: something that continues to repeat itself throughout human history. The song empowers and, at its core, is about standing up and fighting back.”
Witch, the follow-up to 2023’s Godmode, will come out on August 28 via Better Noise (Five Finger Death Punch, Sabaton, The Hu), marking the band’s first release through the label. Press materials say the new album “showcases every side of In This Moment: the fury, the femininity, and the fire. It’s an 11-track opus that does not relent in intensity and introspection”.
The tracklisting and artwork have been revealed and can be seen below, as has the list of guest stars who’ll appear. US post-hardcore outfit Dayseeker will be on opener I Want To Believe, with Aussie alt artist Kim Dracula on Heretic. L.A. Ink TV host Kat Von D is lined up to perform on a cover of Pink Floyd’s 1979 three-part suite Another Brick In The Wall.
Brink says of the album: “Witch is my declaration of inner transformation. It’s about embracing the duality within – taking pain, persecution and struggle – and alchemising them into strength and power. The album reflects both ancient trials and my own journey: where being a ‘witch’ means being a creator, connected to the universe, manifesting my own reality.”
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In This Moment have a busy autumn touring schedule in place for after Witch’s release. Following a standalone show in La Crosse, Wisconsin on September 17 (supporting labelmates Nothing More) and a set at Louisville festival Louder Than Life on September 19, the band will co-headline across the US with Hollywood Undead.
Tickets are available now. Head to the In This Moment website for dates and details.
Formed by Brink and Howorth in 2005, In This Moment broke through with their 2014 album Black Widow, which reached number eight on the US Billboard 200 chart. In 2021, their song The In-Between was nominated for the Grammy Award for Best Metal Performance, but lost to Bum-Rush by Body Count. Their 2013 single Whore was certified Platinum in the US in 2022.
The band have collaborated with a number of successful musicians, such as Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford, Shinedown singer Brent Smith and former Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Gus G. They’re also known for their array of cover songs, including takes on material from Radiohead and Phil Collins.
In This Moment – Witch:
- Shame
- I Want To Believe (feat. Dayseeker)
- Crawl
- Into The Dark
- Sleeping With The Enemy
- Wrapped Around Your Finger
- Heretic (feat. Kim Dracula)
- Father
- Without Me There’s No You
- Another Brick In The Wall (Pink Floyd cover; feat. Kat Von D)
- Something I Can Never Have
Louder’s resident Gojira obsessive was still at uni when he joined the team in 2017. Since then, Matt’s become a regular in Metal Hammer and Prog, at his happiest when interviewing the most forward-thinking artists heavy music can muster. He’s got bylines in The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, NME and many others, too. James Hetfield once told him to stop smiling.
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