BTBAM reveal Coma concept in film clip

Between The Buried And Me have shared a scene from the making-of DVD for their upcoming album.

They release Coma Ecliptic on July 10 via Metal Blade and previously explained it follows the travels of a man in a coma in search of a better life.

In the excerpt from the film, frontman Tommy Rogers says: “It’s about a guy in a coma. In every song he is experiencing different past lives of his. He put himself in a coma on purpose because he found out if you’re in a coma you can experience past lives and he’s trying to find a better world to live in.

“At the end he realises that was all a dream and he has been in a coma his whole life. Basically it’s a coma within a coma within a coma. And then he dies.”

He continues: “I liked the idea of everything being fake, like The Truman Show, The Twilight Zone. All these stories that you realise everything you’ve been living has not happened, I think that’s a really scary thought. I felt that really fit the music, it’s a very dark record.

“That was my main influence. I was thinking if I wrote a Twilight Zone mini-series, what would it be like?”

Coma Ecliptic is BTBAM’s 7th album and the follow-up to 2012’s The Parallax II: Future Sequence.

They tour the UK with Haken in September:

Sep 16: Southampton Talking Heads

Sep 17: London Electric Ballroom

Sep 18: Manchester Gorilla

Sep 19: Glasgow Garage

Sep 20: Leeds Key Club

Sep 22: Nottingham Rescue Rooms

Sep 23: Brighton Haunt