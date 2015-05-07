BTBAM reveal Coma concept in film clip

Between The Buried And Me have shared a scene from the making-of DVD for their upcoming album.
They release Coma Ecliptic on July 10 via Metal Blade and previously explained it follows the travels of a man in a coma in search of a better life.
In the excerpt from the film, frontman Tommy Rogers says: “It’s about a guy in a coma. In every song he is experiencing different past lives of his. He put himself in a coma on purpose because he found out if you’re in a coma you can experience past lives and he’s trying to find a better world to live in.
“At the end he realises that was all a dream and he has been in a coma his whole life. Basically it’s a coma within a coma within a coma. And then he dies.”
He continues: “I liked the idea of everything being fake, like The Truman Show, The Twilight Zone. All these stories that you realise everything you’ve been living has not happened, I think that’s a really scary thought. I felt that really fit the music, it’s a very dark record.
“That was my main influence. I was thinking if I wrote a Twilight Zone mini-series, what would it be like?”
Coma Ecliptic is BTBAM’s 7th album and the follow-up to 2012’s The Parallax II: Future Sequence.
They tour the UK with Haken in September:
Sep 16: Southampton Talking Heads
Sep 17: London Electric Ballroom
Sep 18: Manchester Gorilla
Sep 19: Glasgow Garage
Sep 20: Leeds Key Club
Sep 22: Nottingham Rescue Rooms
Sep 23: Brighton Haunt