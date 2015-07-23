BTBAM thank fans for chart success

Between The Buried And Me have thanked fans for their support after latest album Coma Ecliptic gave them their highest-ever chart placements.

The release topped the Hard Music Billboard Chart in the US while reaching number 4 in the UK’s Rock and Metal Chart and number 10 in the Independent Chart.

Other positions include topping the iTunes Metal Chart, Vinyl Chart and the Amazon Hard Rock Chart.

Frontman Tommy Rogers tells TeamRock: “After 15 years of writing music together, we’re very flattered to chart for the first time in the UK. We want to thank our fans for such huge amounts of support over the years.”

Coma Ecliptic tells the story of a patient in a coma who travels through his past lives. The band say: “He’s offered a choice – stay, or move to the next in search of something more ‘perfect.’”

Bassist Dan Briggs recently revealed the work was inspired by Rogers’ desire to move away from screaming vocals.

BTBAM return to the UK in September.