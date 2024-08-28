Bryan Ferry hooks up with Nine Inch Nails for his first original song in more than a decade

Roxy Music frontman Bryan Ferry has released his first original song in more than a decade, and it's been made with the help of some unlikely collaborators. Star was originally sketched out by Nine Inch Nails duo Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross – who also perform on the track – and finds Ferry sharing a mic with Amelia Barrett, a Glasow-based performer.

“Star is a collaboration with the painter and writer Amelia Barratt," says Ferry. "A couple of years ago I helped her record an audiobook here in my studio. I was very impressed by her writing, and this is the first song we did together. I’m very excited about this new work - there’s a lot more to come."

The result is what Ferry's representatives here on Earth describe as "an anxious, darkly gleaming slab of pounding post-techno", with Ferry's whispered vocal barely audible but still undeniably Ferry-esque.

Star comes from the upcoming Retrospective: Selected Recordings 1973-2023, an 81-track set that'll be released via BMG Records on October 25. The collection is the first to cover Ferry's time with Island Records, Polydor, Virgin, E.G. Records and BMG, and will be released as a 5CD package accompanied by a 100-page hardback book. An abridged edition, on double vinyl and single CD, will be released as The Best Of Bryan Ferry. Full tracklist below.

Bryan Ferry - Star feat. Amelia Barratt (Official Video) - YouTube Watch On

Bryan Ferry: Retrospective: Selected Recordings 1973-2023 tracklist

Disc One: The Best Of Bryan Ferry

1. A Hard Rain's A-Gonna Fall

2. These Foolish Things

3. The 'In' Crowd

4. Smoke Gets In Your Eyes

5. Casanova

6. Let's Stick Together

7. Sign of the Times

8. Slave To Love

9. Don't Stop The Dance

10. Windswept

11. Kiss and Tell

12. As Time Goes By

13. Your Painted Smile

14. I Put A Spell On You

15. Which Way To Turn

16. Knockin' On Heaven's Door

17. Make You Feel My Love

18. You Can Dance

19. Love Letters

20. Johnny and Mary

Disc Two: Compositions

1. Can't Let Go

2. Tokyo Joe

3. This Island Earth

4. Love Me Madly Again

5. Limbo

6. When She Walks In The Room

7. Boys and Girls

8. Zamba

9. Chain Reaction

10. Bête Noire

11. I Thought

12. The Only Face

13. Valentine

14. Loop De Li

15. Reason or Rhyme

Disc Three: Interpretations

1. The Price of Love

2. Shame Shame Shame

3. Hold On (I'm Coming)

4. Just One Look

5. Girl of My Best Friend

6. What Goes On

7. That's How Strong My Love Is

8. You Go To My Head

9. Where or When

10. The Way You Look Tonight

11. One Night

12. Simple Twist of Fate

13. Positively 4th Street

14. Song to the Siren

15. Fooled Around and Fell In Love

Disc Four: The Bryan Ferry Orchestra

1. Virginia Plain

2. Do The Strand

3. While My Heart Is Still Beating

4. This Island Earth

5. Bitter-Sweet

6. Dance Away

7. Zamba

8. Reason or Rhyme

9. Avalon

10. Back To Black

11. Limbo

12. Young and Beautiful

13. Love Is The Drug

14. Sign of the Times

15. Chance Meeting

Disc Five: Rare and Unreleased

1. Feel The Need

2. Mother of Pearl (Horoscope Version)

3. Don't Be Cruel

4. I Don't Want To Go On Without You

5. I Forgot More Than You'll Ever Know

6. Crazy Love

7. Whatever Gets You Through The Night

8. Bob Dylan's Dream

9. He'll Have To Go

10. A Fool For Love

11. Lowlands Low

12. Is Your Love Strong Enough

13. Sonnet 18

14. She Belongs To Me

15. Oh Lonesome Me

16. Star (with Amelia Barratt)