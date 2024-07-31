Bryan Ferry announces 81-track Retrospective: Selected Recordings 1973-2023

Roxy Music frontman Bryan Ferry's solo career is the subject of a new 81-track collection, Retrospective: Selected Recordings 1973-2023, which will be released through BMG Records on October 25.
The new box set, which features two brand-new recordings, is the first Ferry collection to cover his time with Island Records, Polydor, Virgin, E.G. Records and BMG. You can listen to his interpretation of Bob Dylan's 1965 song She Belongs To Me below (Ferry famously covered Dylan's 1962 anthem A Hard Rain’s A-Gonna Fall as his very first solo single in 18973 from his debut solo album These Foolish Things which featured him as an interpreter of other people's songs away from the experimental flash of Roxy Music.
She Belongs To Me is part of a new five-track EP titled Retrospective: She Belongs To Me, the first of three digital EP releases that will accompany the box set over the coming months
The 5-CD box set split's Ferry's work into five separate categories. The self-explanatory The Best Of Bryan Ferry; Compositions looks at his work as a composer covering the period 1977-2014; Interpretations features his covers of other people's work; The Bryan Ferry Orchestra explores the conceptual project that Ferry began with 2012’s The Jazz Age album; and Rare and Unreleased gathers B-sides, extras, curiosities and outtakes.
Retrospective: Selected Recordings 1973-2023 is available as a 5CD deluxe box set featuring 81 songs, accompanied by a 100-page hardback book containing extensive new liner notes, rare and unseen photographs and imagery. A 2LP gatefold edition presents The Best Of Bryan Ferry, containing 20 songs pressed to black vinyl with variants including a green/blue vinyl pressing and a clear vinyl pressing. A 1CD version will also feature the same 20 songs and a booklet containing liner notes and photographs. An 81-track edition of the album will be released digitally, including a brand new song titled Star, Ferry’s first new music release in over a decade.
You can view the complete tracklisting of the five-disc version below.
Pre-order Retrospective: Selected Recordings 1973-2023.
Bryan Ferry: Retrospective: Selected Recordings 1973-2023
Disc One: The Best Of Bryan Ferry
1. A Hard Rain's A-Gonna Fall
2. These Foolish Things
3. The 'In' Crowd
4. Smoke Gets In Your Eyes
5. Casanova
6. Let's Stick Together
7. Sign of the Times
8. Slave To Love
9. Don't Stop The Dance
10. Windswept
11. Kiss and Tell
12. As Time Goes By
13. Your Painted Smile
14. I Put A Spell On You
15. Which Way To Turn
16. Knockin' On Heaven's Door
17. Make You Feel My Love
18. You Can Dance
19. Love Letters
20. Johnny and Mary
Disc Two: Compositions
1. Can't Let Go
2. Tokyo Joe
3. This Island Earth
4. Love Me Madly Again
5. Limbo
6. When She Walks In The Room
7. Boys and Girls
8. Zamba
9. Chain Reaction
10. Bête Noire
11. I Thought
12. The Only Face
13. Valentine
14. Loop De Li
15. Reason or Rhyme
Disc Three: Interpretations
1. The Price of Love
2. Shame Shame Shame
3. Hold On (I'm Coming)
4. Just One Look
5. Girl of My Best Friend
6. What Goes On
7. That's How Strong My Love Is
8. You Go To My Head
9. Where or When
10. The Way You Look Tonight
11. One Night
12. Simple Twist of Fate
13. Positively 4th Street
14. Song to the Siren
15. Fooled Around and Fell In Love
Disc Four: The Bryan Ferry Orchestra
1. Virginia Plain
2. Do The Strand
3. While My Heart Is Still Beating
4. This Island Earth
5. Bitter-Sweet
6. Dance Away
7. Zamba
8. Reason or Rhyme
9. Avalon
10. Back To Black
11. Limbo
12. Young and Beautiful
13. Love Is The Drug
14. Sign of the Times
15. Chance Meeting
Disc Five: Rare and Unreleased
1. Feel The Need
2. Mother of Pearl (Horoscope Version)
3. Don't Be Cruel
4. I Don't Want To Go On Without You
5. I Forgot More Than You'll Ever Know
6. Crazy Love
7. Whatever Gets You Through The Night
8. Bob Dylan's Dream
9. He'll Have To Go
10. A Fool For Love
11. Lowlands Low
12. Is Your Love Strong Enough
13. Sonnet 18
14. She Belongs To Me
15. Oh Lonesome Me
16. Star (with Amelia Barratt)