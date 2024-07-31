Bryan Ferry announces 81-track Retrospective: Selected Recordings 1973-2023

Roxy Music frontman Bryan Ferry's solo career is the subject of a new 81-track collection, Retrospective: Selected Recordings 1973-2023, which will be released through BMG Records on October 25.

The new box set, which features two brand-new recordings, is the first Ferry collection to cover his time with Island Records, Polydor, Virgin, E.G. Records and BMG. You can listen to his interpretation of Bob Dylan's 1965 song She Belongs To Me below (Ferry famously covered Dylan's 1962 anthem A Hard Rain’s A-Gonna Fall as his very first solo single in 18973 from his debut solo album These Foolish Things which featured him as an interpreter of other people's songs away from the experimental flash of Roxy Music.

She Belongs To Me is part of a new five-track EP titled Retrospective: She Belongs To Me, the first of three digital EP releases that will accompany the box set over the coming months

The 5-CD box set split's Ferry's work into five separate categories. The self-explanatory The Best Of Bryan Ferry; Compositions looks at his work as a composer covering the period 1977-2014; Interpretations features his covers of other people's work; The Bryan Ferry Orchestra explores the conceptual project that Ferry began with 2012’s The Jazz Age album; and Rare and Unreleased gathers B-sides, extras, curiosities and outtakes.

Retrospective: Selected Recordings 1973-2023 is available as a 5CD deluxe box set featuring 81 songs, accompanied by a 100-page hardback book containing extensive new liner notes, rare and unseen photographs and imagery. A 2LP gatefold edition presents The Best Of Bryan Ferry, containing 20 songs pressed to black vinyl with variants including a green/blue vinyl pressing and a clear vinyl pressing. A 1CD version will also feature the same 20 songs and a booklet containing liner notes and photographs. An 81-track edition of the album will be released digitally, including a brand new song titled Star, Ferry’s first new music release in over a decade.

You can view the complete tracklisting of the five-disc version below.

Pre-order Retrospective: Selected Recordings 1973-2023.

Bryan Ferry - She Belongs To Me (Official Visualiser) - YouTube Watch On

(Image credit: BMG)

Bryan Ferry: Retrospective: Selected Recordings 1973-2023



Disc One: The Best Of Bryan Ferry

1. A Hard Rain's A-Gonna Fall

2. These Foolish Things

3. The 'In' Crowd

4. Smoke Gets In Your Eyes

5. Casanova

6. Let's Stick Together

7. Sign of the Times

8. Slave To Love

9. Don't Stop The Dance

10. Windswept

11. Kiss and Tell

12. As Time Goes By

13. Your Painted Smile

14. I Put A Spell On You

15. Which Way To Turn

16. Knockin' On Heaven's Door

17. Make You Feel My Love

18. You Can Dance

19. Love Letters

20. Johnny and Mary

Disc Two: Compositions

1. Can't Let Go

2. Tokyo Joe

3. This Island Earth

4. Love Me Madly Again

5. Limbo

6. When She Walks In The Room

7. Boys and Girls

8. Zamba

9. Chain Reaction

10. Bête Noire

11. I Thought

12. The Only Face

13. Valentine

14. Loop De Li

15. Reason or Rhyme

Disc Three: Interpretations

1. The Price of Love

2. Shame Shame Shame

3. Hold On (I'm Coming)

4. Just One Look

5. Girl of My Best Friend

6. What Goes On

7. That's How Strong My Love Is

8. You Go To My Head

9. Where or When

10. The Way You Look Tonight

11. One Night

12. Simple Twist of Fate

13. Positively 4th Street

14. Song to the Siren

15. Fooled Around and Fell In Love

Disc Four: The Bryan Ferry Orchestra

1. Virginia Plain

2. Do The Strand

3. While My Heart Is Still Beating

4. This Island Earth

5. Bitter-Sweet

6. Dance Away

7. Zamba

8. Reason or Rhyme

9. Avalon

10. Back To Black

11. Limbo

12. Young and Beautiful

13. Love Is The Drug

14. Sign of the Times

15. Chance Meeting

Disc Five: Rare and Unreleased

1. Feel The Need

2. Mother of Pearl (Horoscope Version)

3. Don't Be Cruel

4. I Don't Want To Go On Without You

5. I Forgot More Than You'll Ever Know

6. Crazy Love

7. Whatever Gets You Through The Night

8. Bob Dylan's Dream

9. He'll Have To Go

10. A Fool For Love

11. Lowlands Low

12. Is Your Love Strong Enough

13. Sonnet 18

14. She Belongs To Me

15. Oh Lonesome Me

16. Star (with Amelia Barratt)