Bryan Adams has started his own record label, Bad Records, and its first release is a vinyl 7" single featuring two songs the Canadian star co-wrote for Kiss before he was an international star.

Working with longtime songwriting partner Jim Vallance and Kiss bassist Gene Simmons, Adams worked on Rock And Roll Hell and War Machine for Kiss's Creatures Of The Night album in 1982, the year before his breakthrough album Cuts Like a Knife.

"I was thrilled to work with them back then," says Adams. "I was a broke songwriter, it came at the perfect time. While sitting with the band, Gene played me this fantastic bass riff, which ended up being the backbone of War Machine. I was trying to think of a theme that could possibly match the riff and came up with the title, which was actually an homage to a comic book character.

"Rock And Roll Hell was actually Jim’s song that had been released a few years earlier with Bachman Turner Overdrive. I suggested that we re-write it with Kiss as the themes of hell and war were both strangely forefront in my mind at the time. It’s incredible to think those themes are unfortunately playing out for real in the world today, but I’m very grateful to the Kiss guys for giving me the chance back then."

Adams has also filmed a video for Rock And Roll Hell, which was shot on the roof of London's iconic Royal Albert Hall during his So Happy It Hurts Tour residency in May. The single is available on streaming platforms now, while the vinyl edition will ship on August 30. It's available to pre-order now.

Adams kicks off a run of shows in his home province of Quebec today (August 2), with mainland European dates beginning in Germany next month. He will finish the year in India and the UAE. Full dates below.

Bryan Adams - Rock And Roll Hell - YouTube Watch On

Bryan Adams: So Happy It Hurts Tour 2024

Aug 02: Lévis Festivent, QC, Canada

Aug 03: Rimouski Parc Beauséjour, QC, Canada

Aug 04: Mani-Utenam Festival Innu Nikamu, QC, Canada

Aug 06: Chicoutimi Zone Portuaire de Chicoutimi, QC, Canada

Aug 07: Joliette Amphithéâtre Fernand-Lindsay, QC, Canada

Aug 09: Rouyn-Noranda Festival Osisko en Lumière, QC, Canada

Aug 10: Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu Festival de Montgolfieres, QC, Canada

Sep 05: Berlin Messe Berlin – Summer Garden, Germany

Sep 30: Paris Zenith, France

Oct 01: Luxembourg Rokhal, Luxembourg

Oct 03: Brussels Forest National, Belgium

Oct 04: Rotterdam Ahoy Arena, Netherlands

Oct 05: Dusseldorf PSD Bank Dome, Germany

Oct 06: Hamburg Barclays Arena, Germany

Oct 08: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany

Oct 09: Stuttgart Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle, Germany

Oct 10: Leipzig Quarterback Immobilien Arena, Germany

Oct 11: Lodz Atlas Arena, Poland

Oct 13: Brno Winning Group Arena Brno, Czech Republic

Oct 14: Budapest MVM Dome Budapest, Hungary

Oct 16: Limassol Tsirio Stadium, Cyprus

Oct 18: Istanbul Fenerbahçe Ülker Sports Arena, Turkey

Nov 04: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany

Nov 06: Bolzano Sparkasse Arena, Italy

Nov 08: Dornbirn Messequartier Dornbirn, Austria

Nov 09: Milan Mediolanum Forum, Italy

Nov 10: Basel St. Jakobshalle, Switzerland

Nov 12: Barcelona Palau Sant Jordi, Spain

Nov 13: Murcia Palacio De Deportes, Spain

Nov 15: Bilbao Bizkaia Arena Bec!, Spain

Nov 16: A Coruña Coliseum, Spain

Nov 18: Madrid Wizink Center, Spain

Nov 19: Porto Multiusos De Gondomar, Portugal

Nov 20: Lisbon Meo Arena, Portugal

Nov 23: Braga Altice Forum Braga, Portugal

Nov 24: Lisbon Meo Arena, Portugal

Dec 06: Schladming Planai Stadion, Austria

Dec 10: Bhoirymbong Rbdsa, Shillong, India

Dec 12: Gurugram Backyards Sports Club, India

Dec 13: Mumbai Nesco, India

Dec 14: Bengaluru Terraform, India

Dec 16: Hyderabad Gmr Arena, India

Dec 19: Abu Dhabi Etihad Arena, Yas Island, UAE

Tickets are on sale now.