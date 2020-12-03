Bruce Soord announces final Soord Sessions stream

The Pineapple Thief frontman Bruce Soord has announced one final live streamed Soord Session tomorrow, Friday 4th December at 20:00 GMT/21:00 CET /15:00 EST. The session celebrates the release of the special vinyl only acoustic live album The Soord Sessions Volume 4 which is released tomorrow through Kscope. You can watch the stream via the link below.

“To celebrate release day of The Soord Sessions Vol 4 (yes, on green vinyl!) I've decided to do one last live 'best of' acoustic show from my studio, focusing on all our greatest hits," Soord explains. "I'll be sat back in my chair at 20:00 GMT this Friday 4th December. If like me you can't go to the pub, I hope you can join me! If I push the right buttons, this time it'll be streaming to our YouTube channel as well as our Facebook page."

The Pineapple Thief released their latest album, Versions Of The Truth, in September, but with the cancellation of the usual supporting tour until 2021, or indeed any live events since Covid-19 restrictions, mainman Bruce Soord performed four acoustic online sessions.

The Soord Sessions Volume 4 is available as an exclusive LP release presented on 180g dark green vinyl, with a printed inner bag featuring photos from the session and forward by Bruce Soord.

Get The Soord Sessions Volume 4.

Watch the stream.