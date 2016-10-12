Broken Witt Rebels in Georgia Pine video

Broken Witt Rebels are premiering the video for their track Georgia Pine exclusively with TeamRock.

The track features on the cover mount CD of the current issue of Classic Rock magazine, which is out now.

Georgia Pine is the third single and title track from the Birmingham, UK, band’s recent EP release. The Georgia Pine EP was previously only available on CD and digital formats, but will be issued on limited edition and numbered 10-inch vinyl on November 9.

On how the Georgia Pine video was created, the band’s management say: “The band invited fans to star in the video, submitting their fan photos and video clips. The video shot on smartphones, in partnership with mobile filming app Seenit, captures the incredible journey the band have been on, ever since their previous single Guns was featured on front page of YouTube.”

Broken Witt Rebels have nominated for Best Live Act and Best Rock Act at the inaugural Unsigned Music Awards, which will be held at London’s The Troxy on October 27. The band will close the event with a live performance of recent single Guns.

And the following night, October 28, a Broken Witt Rebels electric session filmed for The Friday Night Rock Show on Vintage TV will be televised.

Broken Witt Rebels support King King on their upcoming UK tour.

King King/Broken Witt Rebels UK tour 2016

Nov 09: Brighton Old Market

Nov 10: Norwich Waterfront

Nov 11: Southampton 1865

Nov 17: Frome Cheese & Grain

Nov 18: Bilston Robin 2

Nov 19: Cardiff Tramshed

Nov 20: Exeter Phoenix

Nov 24: Aberdeen Lemon Tree

Nov 25: Edinburgh Queen’s Hall

Nov 26: Chester Live Rooms

Nov 27: Clitheroe Grand

Nov 29: London Islington Assembly

High Hopes: Broken Witt Rebels – best Southern band the USA never had?