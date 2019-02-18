Bring Me The Horizon’s Oli Sykes ruptures vocal cord

Bring Me The Horizon frontman Oli Sykes has ruptured his right vocal cord.

The injury led the band to cancel the last two shows on their US tour, which had been due to take place over the weekend in Phoenix and Las Vegas.

Sykes said in a statement: “I’m gutted to announce we have to cancel the remainder of our American tour. I’ve ruptured my right vocal cord and I’ve been told that if I don’t rest it immediately, I’m in serious danger of doing permanent damage.

“I’ve been trying my best to fulfil our commitments as I really hate letting you guys down, not to mention these shows have literally been the most fun ever. But at this point, me singing in this state would be the equivalent of a footballer running on a broken leg.

“We are working on plans to come back to Phoenix and Las Vegas this year to make it up to everyone who missed out.”

Bring Me The Horizon have been on tour in support of their new album Amo.

They’ll headline and curate the lineup for All Points East which will take place on May 31 at London’s Victoria Park.

So far, it’s been revealed that they’ll be joined on the day by Architects, Idles, Run The Jewels, Nothing But Thieves, Scarlxrd, Yonaka, While She Sleeps, Employed To Serve and Alice Glass.