In Hearts Wake announce new album Ark

In Hearts Wake have announced that they’ll release their fourth album next month.

Titled Ark, it will launch on May 26 via UNFD/Rise Records – and it’s now available for pre-order.

The band say in a statement: “Today we are overjoyed to announce that our new album Ark will be released on May 26.

“To mark this epic new chapter for In Hearts Wake, we present to you our brand new film clip for Passage, which was co-directed and written by vocalist Jake Taylor.”

Watch the video and see the Ark artwork and tracklist below.

In Hearts Wake also say that they’re planning on launching a “unique project initiative” called We Are Waterborne in the near future, with full details to be revealed in due course.

The band are currently on the road in the UK and have further dates planned, including a headline tour of Australia this summer.

In Hearts Wake Ark tracklist

Ark Passage Nomad Frequency Warcry Waterborne Arrow Flow Overthrow Elemental Totality Now

Apr 27: Oxford O2 Academy 2, UK

Apr 28: Bristol The Fleece, UK

Apr 29: Meerhout Grozrock Festival, Belgium

Apr 30: Munich Impericon Festival, Germany

May 03: Liverpool Arts Club, UK

May 05: Stoke On Trent Sugarmill, UK

May 06: Norwich Waterfront, UK

May 08: Newcastle Riverside, UK

May 09: Glasgow Garage, UK

May 10: Nottingham Rescue Rooms, UK

May 12: Birmingham Asylum, UK

May 13: Leeds Stylus, UK

Jul 10: Perth Capitol, Australia

Jul 11: Adelaide The Gov, Australia

Jul 13: Melbourne The Forum, Australia

Jul 14: Newtown Enmore Theatre, Australia

Jul 15: Brisbane The Tivoli, Australia

Aug 25: Wellington San Fran, New Zealand

In Hearts Wake: Skydancer