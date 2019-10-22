Bring Me The Horizon team up actor Forest Whitaker for In The Dark video

Bring Me The Horizon have released a video for their Amo track In The Dark.

The promo was written, directed and edited by frontman Oli Sykes, and stars actor Forest Whitaker who won an Oscar for his performance in The Last King Of Scotland and has starred in a wide range of movies including Platoon, Black Panther and Rogue One.

Explaining on how the collaboration came about, Skyes tells NME: “We met Forest a couple of years back. His daughter is a fan of the band and he came to a show with her.

“Any time that we’re in the same town, he usually comes down to a show. He was at All Points East and he’s just a really good dude.”

As for the theme behind the video, Skyes says it’s meant to be a “representation of the grieving process” and adds: “It’s a visual metaphor for what the song is talking about.

“When it comes to the grieving process, we all try to ignore that feeling, but it’s important to grieve. Even if something’s happened for the best, you need to take that moment to feel something.

“Some people lose a whole world to grief sometimes, while others just don’t grieve. Sometimes we’re just too scared to face our emotions.”

Bring Me The Horizon are currently on tour across the US and are poised to release their new single Ludens on November 7.

The song will feature on the soundtrack to Hideo Kojima’s highly anticipated new video game Death Stranding, which will launch on November 8 on PlayStation 4.

