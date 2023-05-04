Watch Bring Me The Horizon's gory, gruesome and fabulously silly NSFW video for new pop-punk single Lost

Bring Me The Horizon have shared a new single, the pop-punk styled Lost, accompanied with a bloody, brutal, extremely silly and definitely NSFW video.



The track is part of the Yorkshire quintet's Post Human series and follows on from previous singles DiE4u and Strangers.

The song's opening verse runs:



'Watching Evangelion

With a big fat slug of ketamine

I lost the plot

A little while ago, oh

My dog just died

My friends hate me

I saw myself on MTV

& my ego is not my amigo, no'

The video, which sees BMTH frontman Oli Sykes embarking upon a murderous rampage following some decidedly dodgy cranial surgery was shot in Los Angeles and features a cameo from American Pie star Thomas Ian Nicholas.

Watch the video below:

In February, drummer Matt Nicholls said that the band would have new music for fans to hear "pretty soon".



“New songs coming? Yeah,” he told Impericon. “We’re actually working on them at the minute. We’ve got a studio on our bus. We did it in America – we wrote a bunch of stuff, actually, and recorded some stuff in America as well. So hopefully one pretty soon.”

Watch Nicholls' interview below:

The band are set to headline night two of the four nights at Download 2023 in June, for what will be the UK metal fest's 20th anniversary staging.



Metallica will headline the event on June 8 and 10 as part of their M72 world tour, Bring Me The Horizon will play on June 9, and Slipknot will close the festival on June 11.