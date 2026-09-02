"Shared generational trauma was the only thing that was ever going to come out of us." How djent, gospel and personal turmoil inspired the UK’s most exciting new post-hardcore band

In a scene where bands increasingly write in clichés, Love Rarely’s authenticity cuts through like razor wire. Hailing from Leeds and combining math rock with elements of djent, gospel and hardcore, right from their inception, this quintet vowed that their music would always be authentic.

“Shared generational trauma was the only thing that was ever going to come out of us, really,” explains guitarist and vocalist Lew Taylor. “Otherwise, you’re just writing love songs.”

Across 12 tracks, debut album Pain Travels bravely unpacks Love Rarely’s experiences of growing up in volatile households, unflinchingly navigating the complexities of living under the shadow of addiction. But you probably won’t parse this underlying darkness on first listen.

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Music always was seen as a coping mechanism - or escape - from chaos Dan Dewsnap

Album opener Will confidently veers from djent-ridden groove to hip-shaking R’n’B with joyous abandon, the interplay between Lew’s soulful croon and lead vocalist CJ Levitt’s anguished cries taking the listener on a thrillingly unpredictable sonic journey.

“Music always was seen as a coping mechanism - or escape - from that sort of chaos,” says guitarist Dan Dewsnap.

After heading out on a nine-date UK tour with The Callous Daoboys and turning heads at 2000trees, their singular sound has swiftly found an audience. It’s a reaction that this five-piece are still trying to wrap their heads around.

“We’re from a time where you do a band for 10 years and don’t really get anywhere,” says Lew. “In my old band, we got to a point where we’d get enough money to cover fuel, and that was it. But we came to do Love Rarely anyway, because we simply had to write this music… we just never thought that people would be that bothered.”

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“I really didn’t think it was possible to even break through without having a rich dad,” adds CJ.

Pain Travels is out now via Big Scary Monsters.

SOUNDS LIKE: Your rawest emotions dancing like no one’s watching

FOR FANS OF: Sweet Pill, The Callous Daoboys, Dance Gavin Dance