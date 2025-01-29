As Oasis gear up for the comeback tour of the century, Bring Me The Horizon have covered 1995 megahit Wonderwall

Bring Me The Horizon have covered Wonderwall by Oasis.

The UK pop-metal juggernauts shared their version of the 1995 Britpop classic today (January 29) as part of Spotify’s ongoing Singles Series. Have a listen below.

The surprise-released rendition, the artwork of which sees Bring Me The Horizon recreate a shot from Wonderwall’s original music video, arrives as Oasis prepare to reunite for a world tour in 2025.

Led by brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher, the multi-Platinum-selling rockers split in 2009 but announced their comeback last year. Their Live ’25 run kicks off in the UK in July, with North American, South American, Asian and Australian dates confirmed for up until November.

See the full list of shows and try to grab any remaining tickets via the Oasis website.

Though Oasis’ reunion was much-anticipated, it proved controversial when tickets went on sale. The demand led to fans hanging about in online waiting rooms on Ticketmaster for hours, with the prices then often being inflated as a result of “dynamic pricing”. According to The Guardian, Ticketmaster pushed the cost for some tickets from £135 up to £350.

Both the UK government and the European Commission launched investigations into Ticketmaster as a result. The Gallaghers acknowledged the controversy in a statement and distanced themselves from the choice to use dynamic pricing.

They said, “It needs to be made clear that Oasis leave decisions on ticketing and pricing entirely to their promoters and management, and at no time had any awareness that dynamic pricing was going to be used.”

As for Bring Me The Horizon, they released latest album Post-Human: Nex Gen last year. Singer Oli Sykes recently mentioned that the band were considering a hiatus, but they’re currently set to headline the UK’s Reading & Leeds festivals in August. Also topping the twin festivals’ lineups this year will be Chappell Roan, Hozier and Travis Scott.