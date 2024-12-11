Oli Sykes says Bring Me The Horizon are considering going on hiatus: "We need time to recharge our batteries and have that time away"

Bring Me The Horizon may be going on hiatus.

In a new interview with NME, frontman Oli Sykes expressed his wishes to take a break after the tiring process of creating this year's Post Human: NeX GEn album.

When questioned on whether the metalcore heavyweights plan to slow down before releasing a follow-up project, the singer answers, "We need time to recharge our batteries and have that time away, because we haven’t.

"The last time we stopped was when we were forced to for lockdown. Even then, we were still going and making stuff. It doesn’t feel like the band has had a significant amount of time off. It’s going to get to a point where it starts to effect the band and its creativity".

He continues, “I went off and worked with some producers on some stuff for the new record, and I’m just so fried from NeX GEn and in that world that I really need to have a proper cut-off point to let the dust settle a bit."

Explaining how it would impact the band's artistry if they were to continue onwards without reflecting on their output, Sykes adds: "Now it’s not just about the music: the story and the lore have become so integral and meaningful. If I don’t stop to try and zoom out and get the bigger picture, then it will effect all of that stuff.

"These records need to be very clear and separate records, otherwise there’s a risk of each bleeding into one another too much."

Metal Hammer Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Of his plans for future releases, he states, "To me, NeX GEn has a very different sound to Survival Horror and I want the next one to be a complete new era aesthetically, sonically, and in every respect", before concluding "It’s important that we let Bring Me the Horizon go away for a bit.”

Though the band's next era of songs "don't actually exist yet", Sykes says there's still a "little bit more of the NeX GEN story to tell through music".

"We’ve a lot of ideas and loose ends, and there are enough there that there could be an extended version of the record" he notes. "I’ve been going flat-out for the last few years, so I’m not trying to make any promises. If it doesn’t happen then it doesn’t happen, but there is some music that our fans would love and would be cool to get out. It’s on the to-do list".

Currently, Bring Me The Horizon have no concrete plans for a official hiatus. Next year, the band are scheduled to play a number of festivals including Rock Am Ring, Rock Im Park, Reading and Leeds. When asked if 2026 will be the year the band finally slow down, Sykes says: "I dunno. We haven't really figured it out yet. It could be a bit longer than that. It's hard to say at this point."