Brian May and Kings Daughters launch video for their feelgood new single Get Up

Last week, we reported that Queen’s Brian May had teamed up with musical trio Kings Daughters for a new single titled Get Up.

The guitarist plays on the track which he also co-wrote and produced, with 10% of the proceeds from sales going to mental health charity, MIND.

The video for the song has now been released and features people from 44 countries doing the Get Up dance moves from homes amid the global coronavirus lockdown.

There’s even a cameo from British comedian Matt Lucas, who recently hooked up with May for an acoustic version of Thank You Baked Potato to raise awareness for FeedNHS, a charity which aims to to deliver meals to 6000 health workers in London every day. May’s wife Anita Dobson also makes an appearance.

There’s even a nod to Queen’s I Want To Break Free video, and shots of May on his roof playing guitar.

Check it out below.

May said: “We’re launching this to the world not only as a kind of dance craze, but also a powerful tonic for people who really are paralysed with fear, depression or anxiety right now. Being a depressive myself, I definitely relate!

“I think kids and adults of all ages will feel the force of optimism and gratitude in this record when they sing and dance along to Get Up from isolation where ever they may be. The song will unite the world in hope for a better future.”

Kings Daughters consist of lead singer Talia Dean, guitarist Isabel Lysell and drummer Vicky O'Neon – with the band currently recording their new album from home.

The group say: “We are lucky to have the equipment we need in our homes to record our individual parts for the album and we have already started sending files to each other to work on the songs.

“We could, of course, prefer to do this together in a studio, but we've worked so hard writing on an amazing album, so nothing will stop us from releasing it.”

The single is now available to purchase digitally, while Kings Daughters are also selling a limited edition t-shirt on their website.