Brian Eno shares brand new video for 1991 obscurity Stiff

Stiff orignally featured on the 1991 album My Squelchy Life which was pulled at the time due to scheduling issues

Brian Eno
Brian Eno has shared a brand new video for his 1991obscurity Stiff, which you can watch below.

The track, which is included on the soundtrack to the 2024 Gary Hustwit documentary film of the same name, was originally included on the album My Squelchy Life, which was due for release in 1991, but then pulled due to scheduling delays.

Only promotional copies existed of the original album, which remained out of print until a 2014 reissue of 1992's Nerve Net (a return to more rock-based material for Eno which featured some material from My Squelchy Life) featured an extra disc with My Squelchy Life. There was also a 2015 Record Store Day release of the album on Opal Records.

The brand new video features original Eno footage that was shot in the early 90s and finally re-discovered by Gary Hustwit in the making of the Eno film.

The soundtrack for Eno eatures 17 tracks ranging from early solo outings such as 1974’s Taking Tiger Mountain and 1975’s Another Green World, acclaimed collaborations with the likes of David Byrne, John Cale, Cluster all the way through to music from his latest album, FOREVERANDEVERNOMORE and his 2021 appearance at the Acropolis in Athens with brother, Roger. 

